Serious injury reported in motorcycle crash in west Lubbock

First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in west Lubbock.
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in west Lubbock.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in west Lubbock.

LPD received the call at 4:52 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of 73rd Street and Frankford Avenue.

One person has sustained serious injuries. LPD was unable to confirm if the injured party has been taken to the hospital at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

