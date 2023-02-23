Thursday morning top stories: Jury deliberations continue in Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels trial

Jury deliberations are underway in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

They will decide if he gets the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East, Jr.

Olton ISD cancels classes again after finding source of carbon monoxide leak

The district will replace a gas powered dryer and test all of its carbon monoxide sensors

If tests show it’s safe, classes will resume tomorrow

Two injured in Depot District crash

Police are investigating the cause of a crash around 10:15 last night near 19th and Buddy Holly

One person suffered moderate injures

Three killed in shooting rampage

A woman, a 9-year-old girl and a TV news reporter are dead after a shooting in Orlando, Florida

Police say the 19-year-old gunman also injured two others

Two winter storms causing travel problems across the U.S.

The first storm is dumping heavy snow and ice from the Midwest to the Northeast

Another storm is causing blizzard conditions in southern California

