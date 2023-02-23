Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Jury deliberations continue in Hollis Daniels trial

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels trial

Olton ISD cancels classes again after finding source of carbon monoxide leak

Two injured in Depot District crash

Three killed in shooting rampage

  • A woman, a 9-year-old girl and a TV news reporter are dead after a shooting in Orlando, Florida
  • Police say the 19-year-old gunman also injured two others
  • Here’s what we know: Slain Florida TV reporter identified

Two winter storms causing travel problems across the U.S.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

