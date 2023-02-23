Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tracking Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight clear skies mean daytime heating wears off quickly, causing lows drop to the mid 20s to low 30s. A cold front drops temperatures tomorrow giving us highs ranging from upper 60s in the SW to low 40s in the E. The boundary also brings chances for showers starting Friday night and increasing Saturday. Showers will be scattered and light.

7 Day Precip
7 Day Precip(KCBD)

Saturday and Sunday sees warm air flow into the area, with Gulf moisture available. A low pressure system moves in from the West, giving the needed lift for thunderstorms to form. Whether the storms kick up here or east of us depends on how far west that dryline extends, if the system can strengthen enough, and how far south it digs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels
LPD received the call at 10:15 p.m.
Injury reported in crash on 19th Street, jaws of life requested
A photo shared by the American Meteor Society shows a smooth, dark meteorite fragment recovered...
Piece of meteorite recovered in south Texas
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Charles Sanchez, 37
Jury sentences Charles Sanchez to two years prison, 10 years probation

Latest News

A break from our recent strong winds begins today. While today still will be breezy, the next...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Feb. 23
Sprinkles possible Friday, light rain showers Saturday, and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday.
Wind relief, and spotty showers
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Feb. 23
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, Feb. 23
A break from our recent strong winds begins today. While today still will be breezy, the next...
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Feb. 23