Tracking Rain and Thunderstorm Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight clear skies mean daytime heating wears off quickly, causing lows drop to the mid 20s to low 30s. A cold front drops temperatures tomorrow giving us highs ranging from upper 60s in the SW to low 40s in the E. The boundary also brings chances for showers starting Friday night and increasing Saturday. Showers will be scattered and light.

7 Day Precip (KCBD)

Saturday and Sunday sees warm air flow into the area, with Gulf moisture available. A low pressure system moves in from the West, giving the needed lift for thunderstorms to form. Whether the storms kick up here or east of us depends on how far west that dryline extends, if the system can strengthen enough, and how far south it digs.

