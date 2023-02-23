TTUHSC medical students to host annual charity gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) medical students will celebrate the 2023 Annual Lubbock City Lights Charity Gala at 6 p.m. April 1 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane.

Medical students began the Lubbock City Lights tradition in 1997. Since then, more than $1 million has been raised and helped numerous local charities and organizations in the West Texas community.

This year’s Lubbock City Lights theme is “Night on the Bayou.” The event will include a dinner, live and silent auction, a dance and live performance by the Texas Tech University School of Music Jazz Band.

“As medical students we prepare for a profession that emphasizes service to others,” said Rachel McLelland, first-year medical student and Lubbock City Lights public relations co-chair. “By organizing this event, we have the opportunity to support deserving charities that provide services for the Lubbock community.”

All proceeds from the 2023 event and the auctions will go to five local charities:

The Free Clinic, a TTUHSC School of Medicine student-run initiative that offers medical services, health education and social resource counseling to the uninsured community of Lubbock every Wednesday.

Voice of Hope, which provides victims of sexual abuse, sexual assault and/or sex trafficking in Lubbock County and the surrounding communities with free, confidential crisis assistance, advocacy and support and promotes public awareness of the realities of sexual victimization and strives towards its elimination through outreach, activism and community education.

Grace Campus, a 6-month transitional homeless shelter that instills value, and equips the homeless in the Lubbock community, and provides homeless individuals access to basic necessities/resources so they can focus on getting back on their feet. There are typically 75-90 individuals at Grace Campus.

CASA of the South Plains, which empowers Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteers ensure the needs of each child remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

High Point Village, a non-profit organization developed for the purpose of providing an enrichment facility and residential living community for individuals with special needs by providing a variety of vocational, educational, social and motivational programs and activities.

“The pandemic prevented us from hosting this event for the past few years, but our committee plans to bring back the excitement of Lubbock City Lights,” said Taru Bharadwaj, second-year medical student and Lubbock City Lights public relations co-chair. “By supporting Lubbock City Lights, you can help make it a great success.”

Lauren Conkin and Matthew Li will serve as the executive co-chairs for this year’s event. Other committee members include from the Class of 2025 – Bharadwaj, Benjamin Lin, Megan Mai, Rorie Brister and Mallory Jenkins from the Class of 2025 and McLelland and Jaylyn Robinson from the Class of 2026.

To purchase tickets for Lubbock City Lights or donate, visit https://secure.touchnet.net/C23499_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=62&SINGLESTORE=true.

