TxDOT to begin Ave. Q revitalization

The Texas Department of Transportation is gearing up for a $9.8 million road improvement project along Avenue Q.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Starting Monday, contractors will work on the sidewalks and storm sewers on the west side of Q starting at 19th Street. For the first phase, they’ll work their way north to the Marsha Sharp Freeway intersection.

Engineers anticipate repairing and resurfacing the road and upgrading its ramps, crosswalks, and signals.

You can expect delays all the way through next March.

This is one of the two projects TxDOT plans to complete before the City of Lubbock takes ownership of Avenue Q and 19th Street.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

