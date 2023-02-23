Wind relief, and spotty showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A break from our recent strong winds begins today. While today still will be breezy, over the next two days winds will be light. We also have a chance of rain on the way.

A few clouds today otherwise sunny, breezy, and cool. Winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph. Quite an improvement over yesterday. Temperatures will range from about ten degrees below average in the northeast to about five degrees above in the southwest viewing area.

Gradually increasing cloudiness overnight. Winds will be light, the air a bit cold.

Sprinkles possible Friday, light rain showers Saturday, and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday. (KCBD First Alert)

Sprinkles are possible tomorrow. I don’t expect measurable rainfall. It will be somewhat chilly under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be light, for the most part around or less than 10 mph. Highs will be in the 50s with the exception of the far northeastern viewing area with highs in the 40s.

Spotty light rain showers are likely in our area Saturday. Amounts will be light, generally less than a tenth of an inch. Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph.

Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday. Based on current data, I expect any storms to be over the eastern half or so of the viewing area. The greatest storm potential will be over the eastern quarter of the viewing area, east of the Caprock for the most part. These storms may become marginally severe.

Winds ramp up Sunday. It may be another high wind event.

