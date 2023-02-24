Local Listings
#1 Monterey will face the Lubbock Cooper/Colleyville Heritage winner at noon tomorrow in Wichita Falls.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #1 Monterey advances to 5A Regional Final!

Coming off a 5 overtime win over Amarillo, #1 Monterey jumped out to a 22-point lead on #2 Mansfield Timberview and held on for a 78-69 victory in Wichita Falls on Friday afternoon.

Monterey moves to 32-3 with their 19th straight win.

Timberview finishes 35-4 as their 27-game win streak was snapped. It was their first loss since November of 2022.

#1 Monterey will face the Lubbock Cooper/Colleyville Heritage winner at noon tomorrow in Wichita Falls.

The winner will advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

