Arrington criticizes Biden Administration impact on rural communities

He addressed current topics like inflation, the debt ceiling, the farm bill, and border security.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Congressman Jodey Arrington held a news conference on Thursday, criticizing the policies of the Biden Administration and their impact on rural communities.

The congressman’s remarks were aimed at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and local business owners.

He began by warning the Lubbock community about a possible recession over the debt ceiling. Arrington is one of many Republicans who do not want to raise the nations credit limit without cutting government spending. He says a recession would hit rural communities with more working-class residents, like Lubbock, the hardest.

“It’s awfully hard to grow an economy when your spending is astronomical, and you can’t fully staff up,” Congressman Arrington said.

Arrington said he will be very involved in this year’s farm bill and that the current model does not pay out enough.

“We will make sure the farm bill works and that it’s responsible, that it’s meaningful and that it contributes to the stability of rural America and the agricultural economy,” Arrington said.

Finally, he addressed the hot topic of border security. The Biden Administration rolled out its strictest border policy to date on Tuesday, issuing plans for a temporary rule that will penalize asylum seekers who cross the border illegally or fail to apply for protection in other countries they travel to on their way to the United States.

Arrington said he still believes the Biden administration is not doing enough to protect Texas borders.

“What is happening at our border and the lack of security is not just unacceptable, it’s the biggest public safety and security risk that we face.”

Arrington says not securing the border at the federal level puts more pressure on the state.

“Protecting and securing our sovereign border is a federal purview of responsibility.”

Arrington said, in his opinion, the current administration is not doing enough as a whole to protect our rural communities and now it’s up to us.

