Classes resume Friday for Olton ISD

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Following the announcement of a carbon monoxide leak being traced to a gas dryer and canceling classes on Thursday, the district announced that further evaluation “did not reveal any evidence of a carbon monoxide leak” and that classes will resume Friday.

The carbon monoxide saga began earlier this month when an Olton ISD student fell ill due to extended exposure to the gas. After tracing the leak to the kitchen, the school reopened without incident until a few days ago when two students were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure. The district then announced classes would be canceled Thursday after dismissing early Wednesday.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

