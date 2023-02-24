Drug trafficker arrested in Lubbock sentenced to over 13 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A convicted drug trafficker who was arrested in Lubbock was sentenced to over 13 years in prison on Thursday.

On Feb. 22, 2022, DEA agents issued a search warrant at a hotel room in Lubbock. Police believed 37-year-old Vadym Pohudin was renting the room. Both Pohudin and a woman were found within the room and were taken into custody.

While conducting their search, investigators found 61.5 grams of methamphetamine, a large stack of money held together in a rubber band, drug paraphernalia and a magazine to a .22 caliber rifle. Police also found a digital scale on Pohudin.

Police also searched the 37-year-old’s Land Rover and found a rifle matching the ammo type found in Pohudin’s room.

When he was arrested, Pohudin admitted everything found in the room and in the vehicle were his. He also stated he intended to distribute the methamphetamine. He later pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge and his gun charge was dropped.

A year and one day after his initial arrest, Pohudin was sentenced to 160 months in prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug. When he is released from prison, he will be under supervised release for five years and has to participate in an outpatient program for those with narcotic, drug and alcohol dependencies.

Pohudin is also facing charges in three other cases in Maricopa County, Arizona. He will serve these 13 years at the same time as any sentence he receives from those court proceedings.

