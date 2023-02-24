Local Listings
Frenship high school senior suprised by his appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

David Winger being suprised with his acceptance into the Naval Academy
David Winger being suprised with his acceptance into the Naval Academy(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday was a big day for one Frenship High School senior, David Winger. His family, and educators surprised him with the news he has been waiting nearly two years for.

The United States Naval Academy hands out 1,400 appointments a year, Winger is now one of them.

“It is a shock and I will probably like cry about this later but for now I am okay,” Winger told KCBD.

After two years of applications and interviews, Winger was surprised by his family, friends, and educators with his acceptance.

“It is a very small percentage of people that even get to the point of application and completing it but it is even a smaller percent that gets the appointment,” said Winger.

What is even more impressive, it is not the only one he was accepted to. Winger was previously accepted into the United States Air Force Academy, but he says the Naval academy has always been his first choice.

“If you went to West Point I think there is more of a physical demand and if you went to Air Force there is more of an academic demand and the Navy is right there in the center where it is the perfect balance of each,” Winger said.

A balance that he hopes will place him on a submarine working as a nuclear engineer.

“The main part of it that I am looking forward to most is the service aspect of it, it is a really purposeful job and that is why I am perusing it,” Winger told KCBD.

Being passionate about helping others is something Winger attributes to his teachers at Frenship.

“Everyone here is really service oriented especially the teachers, I have really been mentored in a way that shows that services have an impact on the community, it has an impact on people and I want to carry that over. I think that is a big part of why I have prioritized an academy root,” Winger said.

Winger is expected to begin classes at the Naval Academy this fall.

