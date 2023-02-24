Friday morning top stories: December road rage shooter identified and arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

The jury for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels III is entering its third day of deliberation.

Daniels is on trial for the 2017 murder of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Jurors are deciding whether Daniels will receive life in prison without the chance of parole or the death penalty

Lubbock police have made an arrest regarding a December road rage shooting.

Police arrested 24-year-old D’Marcus Carter-Palmer, who reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot more than half a dozen bullets into a woman’s car

The shooting occurred near 33rd and Hartford and no one was injured

Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting investigation from earlier this month.

Officers found 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead from a gunshot wound at a club near 35th and Avenue L

Police arrested Patrick Bradley in connection to the murder, but have not clearly determined who pulled the trigger

