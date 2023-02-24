Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: December road rage shooter identified and arrested

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,

The jury for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels III is entering its third day of deliberation.

Lubbock police have made an arrest regarding a December road rage shooting.

Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting investigation from earlier this month.

