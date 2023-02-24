Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Thursday, Feb. 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from across the South Plains.
TAPPS State Championships
GIRLS
3A
Lubbock Christian 57 Rosehill Christian 52
2A
Halletsville Sacred Heart 59 All Saints 37
BOYS
3A
Lubbock Christian 55 Houston St. Francis 51
UIL
BOYS
Area Round
New Home 72 Sterling City 41
Lorenzo 67 Whitharral 57
Whiteface 60 Spur 40
Plains 55 Miles 45
New Mexico
GIRLS
Portales 47 Lovington 34
BOYS
Hobbs 61 Clovis 51
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.