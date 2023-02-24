Hoop Madness Playoff Scores for Thursday, Feb. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

TAPPS State Championships

GIRLS

3A

Lubbock Christian 57 Rosehill Christian 52

2A

Halletsville Sacred Heart 59 All Saints 37

BOYS

3A

Lubbock Christian 55 Houston St. Francis 51

UIL

BOYS

Area Round

New Home 72 Sterling City 41

Lorenzo 67 Whitharral 57

Whiteface 60 Spur 40

Plains 55 Miles 45

New Mexico

GIRLS

Portales 47 Lovington 34

BOYS

Hobbs 61 Clovis 51

