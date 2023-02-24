Lubbock seeing an increase in homeless families following COVID-19 relief funding ending

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More Lubbock families are without a home now that COVID-19 relief funding has come to an end.

Some local shelters are at capacity and are working to keep Lubbock families off of the streets.

Thousands were financially impacted by COVID-19, masked for a while by stimulus checks and mortgage assistance. Now, three years later, the funds are slowly diminishing, leaving West Texas families with nowhere to live.

Erica Hitt, the Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army says, “I would say in the past seven years this is the most we have seen as far as the family shelter being full.”

The Salvation Army is at capacity, with families and children who are struggling to get back on their feet.

“All of our apartments and family rooms are occupied; when we put them in common areas they are waiting for a room,” Hitt said.

Hitt says her caseworkers are dealing with families who have relied on government assistance for generations.

“We do not want them to rely on any other income than what they have worked for and what they provide for their own home,” Hitt said.

For some families, that means walking them through the basics of living within their means.

“They don’t know how to do a budget, that is why they are in the predicament they are, so our case managers, that is the first thing they do,” Hitt said.

The next step in getting those families back into a home of their own is the rapid re-housing program through the Salvation Army.

“That allows us to get these families re-housed. We do case management through our office but while they are in their own home,” Hitt said.

After a family enters that program, Hitt says the cycle continues.

“We have got to figure out how do we fix the problem, otherwise we are just going to continue seeing them come through our doors,” Hitt said.

Hitt says she is concerned that the funds for the rapid re-housing program may be cut in the future. Those funds come from the city.

But Hitt says that no family with children will be turned away at The Salvation Army.

