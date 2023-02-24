Severe winds and possible thunderstorms for FAWD Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday has been designated a First Alert Weather Day due to extreme winds and possible severe thunderstorms.

FAWD Sunday (KCBD)

Tonight, some very light showers possible. Lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s. Some showers overnight and tomorrow morning possible, especially for southern portions of the area. Highs tomorrow in the low 50s. Things shake up Sunday with severe winds ripping from the SW, drastically raising temperatures. These winds come along with a new low pressure system which may see storms fire up in the eastern portions of the area if conditions are right.

Day 3 Conv. Outlook (KCBD)

As of now, threats for the eastern area include hail 1 inch or greater, wind damage, and even a possible weak isolated tornado or two. Again, this is conditional. If the system does not dig far enough south, or if moisture is unable to reach us, we would only have the winds.

