Two injured in overnight shootings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating two Friday morning shootings that are possibly connected.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of 27th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings at the scene, but did not find anyone inside the home.

Police tell us one person related to this shooting was taken to University Medical Center.

Officers were then sent to 3415 East 18th Street at 5:50 a.m. where a second gunshot victim was found.

Police tell us both victims’ injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.