Veteran Advisory Committee encouraging Lubbock veterans to sign up for benefits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, Lubbock area veterans are asked to volunteer; not for combat, but for treatment.

The City of Lubbock Veterans Advisory Committee is pushing for 10,000 veterans to enroll for benefits at the VA clinic. Right now, the clinic is about 600 people short of that goal.

“Ten thousand’s the magic number,” Chairman of the Veteran’s Advisory Committee Benny Guerrero said. “Those VAs that have over 10,000 patients get increased funding, increased resources thrown at it, so we want to be able to reach that threshold.”

The funding will bring more medical professionals to Lubbock and open up more avenues for treatment.

“Imagine having more doctors at the VA clinic,” Guerrero said. “More mental health specialists, more chiropractors, cardiologists, more women’s services. So, it just increases the services. We need to show the federal government that there is a need.”

A need for the country to be sure it takes care of the ones who answered the call once before.

“The D.O.D. said we made a promise to you that anything that happened to you while on active duty, we’ll take care of that,” Guerrero said.

By registering for benefits, veterans can ensure they aren’t spending their own money to get help with a service-related injury that may otherwise be covered.

“Right now, we have vets who are struggling financially,” Guerrero said. “They’re actually taking care of themselves medically where they got a service-connected injury, and that service-connected injury is supported by the VA.”

Guerrero says registering for benefits is a simple process. The deadline is Memorial Day May 29.

