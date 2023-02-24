Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper girls vs. Colleyville Heritage in basketball playoffs, 6 p.m. Friday

KCBD’s Hoop Madness coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper vs Colleyville Heritage...
KCBD’s Hoop Madness coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper vs Colleyville Heritage girls around 6 p.m. Friday.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s Hoop Madness coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper vs Colleyville Heritage girls around 6 p.m. Friday.

You can watch the games right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in Hoop Madness, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

