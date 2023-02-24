Local Listings
Weekend showers and storms

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local weather changes include a chance of showers and, for some, thunderstorms this weekend. Temperatures will climb from well below average today to well above Sunday.

A few drops, flakes, and even ice pellets (sleet), are possible today and tonight. It won’t be measurable.

Spotty light rain showers are likely in the area tomorrow, tomorrow night, and early Sunday. Where rain is measured, amounts will be light.

Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday, mainly late afternoon into the evening. However, the outlook area includes roughly the eastern half of the viewing area.(KCBD First Alert)

Thunderstorms are possible late Sunday, mainly late afternoon into the evening. However, the outlook area includes roughly the eastern half of the viewing area. Some of the storms may become severe, in particular over the northeast quarter of the area (the northern Rolling Plains) Sunday evening.

Severe weather may include large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two.

Some of the storms may become severe, in particular over the northeast quarter of the area (the northern Rolling Plains) Sunday evening.(KCBD First Alert)

