1 seriously injured in shooting on Avenue Q

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q where a shooting left one person with serious injuries.

LPD received the call at 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police could not provide further details on the shooting and stated that no one is in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

