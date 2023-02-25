1 seriously injured in shooting on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q where a shooting left one person with serious injuries.

LPD received the call at 10:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police could not provide further details on the shooting and stated that no one is in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

