Congressman Arrington Applauds Grant to Build Lubbock Veterans Cemetery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) announced that the City of Lubbock was awarded a $9.5 million grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Families of veterans in Lubbock will no longer have to worry about traveling to see their loved ones after they pass, and veterans who deserve the most dignified resting place will be eternally honored for the sacrifices they made for our great nation.

“Every veteran deserves a hero’s burial for their willingness to sacrifice life and limb to defend our nation,” said Rep. Arrington. “I am grateful for the teamwork and determination of our local leaders, state officials, and veterans’ community for making this a reality. No one loves their men and women in uniform or appreciates the sacrifice and service of our veterans like West Texans.”

“This is very exciting news for Lubbock, and I am beyond grateful for everyone who came together to make this possible. Our veterans sacrificed more than we can ever repay, and they deserve a beautiful and honorable place to rest. Thank you to Congressman Jodey Arrington, our state delegation, the Texas General Land Office, and everyone involved for making this vision a reality,” said District 4 City Councilmen Steve Massengale.

Background:

On February 24th, 2023, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that the VA plans to award the Texas General Land Office (GLO) a grant totaling up to $9.5 million for the establishment of a new Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. Rep. Arrington supported and helped secure federal funding for the project, advocated for the project to the Department of Veterans Affairs, and worked in close partnership with Texas State Senator Charles Perry and Texas Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper for the necessary state support.

The grant is distributed by the Veterans Cemetery Grant Program, within the National Cemetery Administration of the VA. Funding from the grant will be used to construct the cemetery, which will feature pre-placed crypts, a columbarium and in-ground burial options for cremated remains, and other expenses related to irrigation. This will be the first new Texas State Veterans’ Cemetery in 12 years.

