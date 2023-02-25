Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

Monterey 78 Mansfield Timberview 69

Lubbock Cooper 61 Colleyville Heritage 46

Canyon 49 Stephenville 31

Glen Rose 69 Randall 42

Holliday 59 Shallowater 37

Jim Ned 47 Idalou 33

Panhandle 60 Sundown 27

Gruver 63 New Home 50

Nazareth 47 Whiteface 39

Claude 56 Borden County 52

Irion County 36 Hermleigh 33

Here's Pete Christy with more High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!

BOYS

TAPPS State Semifinals

Trinity Christian 77 McKinney Christian 61

Area Round

Frenship 81 Chisholm Trail 79 2 OT

Monterey 75 El Paso Andress 67

Jayton 78 Amherst 21

Estacado 55 Decatur 42

Dimmitt 47 Abernathy 41

Childress 69 Lamesa 46

Brownfield 64 Spearman 54

Seminole 57 El Paso Austin 34

Reagan County 79 Seagraves 51

WF Hirschi 46 Levelland 35

Gruver 60 Olton 49

New Deal 59 Clarendon 46

Farwell 62 Wellington 45

Floydada 84 Stratford 63

Shallowater 68 Littlefield 42

Krum 59 Snyder 42

Grady 55 Paducah 29

Nazareth 63 Groom 23

