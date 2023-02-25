Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 24
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
Monterey 78 Mansfield Timberview 69
Lubbock Cooper 61 Colleyville Heritage 46
Canyon 49 Stephenville 31
Glen Rose 69 Randall 42
Holliday 59 Shallowater 37
Jim Ned 47 Idalou 33
Panhandle 60 Sundown 27
Gruver 63 New Home 50
Nazareth 47 Whiteface 39
Claude 56 Borden County 52
Irion County 36 Hermleigh 33
BOYS
TAPPS State Semifinals
Trinity Christian 77 McKinney Christian 61
Area Round
Frenship 81 Chisholm Trail 79 2 OT
Monterey 75 El Paso Andress 67
Jayton 78 Amherst 21
Estacado 55 Decatur 42
Dimmitt 47 Abernathy 41
Childress 69 Lamesa 46
Brownfield 64 Spearman 54
Seminole 57 El Paso Austin 34
Reagan County 79 Seagraves 51
WF Hirschi 46 Levelland 35
Gruver 60 Olton 49
New Deal 59 Clarendon 46
Farwell 62 Wellington 45
Floydada 84 Stratford 63
Shallowater 68 Littlefield 42
Krum 59 Snyder 42
Grady 55 Paducah 29
Nazareth 63 Groom 23
