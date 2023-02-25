Law enforcement class at Estacado to move to Byron Martin ATC

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at Estacado high school will have more options within an existing Lubbock ISD program next year.

The district will consolidate the school’s law enforcement program with classes taught at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. The move will give students the opportunity to take advantage of two other pathways in the program: legal studies and emergency medical technician training.

Lubbock ISD’s Chief Education Officer Misty Rieber says consolidating the classes at the ATC creates more opportunities for the matadors.

“We already offer all three of those pathways at the Advanced Technology Center,” Rieber said. “We will transition so those students can go to the ATC and have the opportunity to take all three pathways.”

Not only will the move give students more options it will provide more advanced equipment and class space for hands-on learning.

“They have a mock courtroom, they have a mock ambulance, they have everything set up and ready to go,” Rieber said.

It’s not just equipment helping these students on their pathway to success. Rieber says the district has a team of advisors to help students with internship opportunities as well.

“It’s a really robust program that all of our other high schools already access,” Rieber said.

Some parents have expressed concerns about the change, worried about accessibility and scheduling space.

“I think there was some misunderstanding that if they were part of early college high school that they couldn’t go to the ATC, which they can,” Rieber said. “We’ve shared that both in written communication and we talked to the parents last night to make sure everyone understands that.”

After that meeting with families, and some careful data analysis by the district, Rieber says in this case change is for the best.

“Change is sometimes hard but it really is a great opportunity for kids to be able to explore different pathways,” Rieber said.

There are currently 51 students enrolled in the program at Estacado with an additional 376 taking those classes at the ATC.

She says the main goal is to get students connected with the community and open doors for internships and permanent positions as soon as they graduate.

