Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Law enforcement class at Estacado to move to Byron Martin ATC

Students at Estacado High School will have more options within an existing Lubbock ISD program next year
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students at Estacado high school will have more options within an existing Lubbock ISD program next year.

The district will consolidate the school’s law enforcement program with classes taught at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center. The move will give students the opportunity to take advantage of two other pathways in the program: legal studies and emergency medical technician training.

Lubbock ISD’s Chief Education Officer Misty Rieber says consolidating the classes at the ATC creates more opportunities for the matadors.

“We already offer all three of those pathways at the Advanced Technology Center,” Rieber said. “We will transition so those students can go to the ATC and have the opportunity to take all three pathways.”

Not only will the move give students more options it will provide more advanced equipment and class space for hands-on learning.

“They have a mock courtroom, they have a mock ambulance, they have everything set up and ready to go,” Rieber said.

It’s not just equipment helping these students on their pathway to success. Rieber says the district has a team of advisors to help students with internship opportunities as well.

“It’s a really robust program that all of our other high schools already access,” Rieber said.

Some parents have expressed concerns about the change, worried about accessibility and scheduling space.

“I think there was some misunderstanding that if they were part of early college high school that they couldn’t go to the ATC, which they can,” Rieber said. “We’ve shared that both in written communication and we talked to the parents last night to make sure everyone understands that.”

After that meeting with families, and some careful data analysis by the district, Rieber says in this case change is for the best.

“Change is sometimes hard but it really is a great opportunity for kids to be able to explore different pathways,” Rieber said.

There are currently 51 students enrolled in the program at Estacado with an additional 376 taking those classes at the ATC.

She says the main goal is to get students connected with the community and open doors for internships and permanent positions as soon as they graduate.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
A Lubbock couple turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
‘Hub City Silos:’ Lubbock couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
Police investigating two possibly connected shootings that left two people injured.
Two injured in overnight shootings in east Lubbock
First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in west...
Serious injury reported in motorcycle crash in west Lubbock

Latest News

Police are responding to the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q where a shooting left one person...
1 seriously injured in shooting on Avenue Q
Law enforcement class to move from Estacado
Law enforcement class to move from Estacado
Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has sentenced a Clovis man to prison after...
Man sentenced to 34 years for shooting at 3 Clovis police officials