Lubbock-Cooper advances to Regional Final

The 8th ranked Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates beat Colleyville Heritage 61-46 in the 5A Regional Semifinals in Wichita Falls.(Team Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th ranked Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates beat Colleyville Heritage 61-46 in the 5A Regional Semifinals in Wichita Falls.

That sets up the 5A Regional Final with a familiar opponent, No. 1 Monterey noon Saturday in Wichita Falls.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams with the Lady Plainsmen winning two of the first three meetings.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the 5A State Championship Tournament.

