Lubbock-Cooper advances to Regional Final

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 8th ranked Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates beat Colleyville Heritage 61-46 in the 5A Regional Semifinals in Wichita Falls.

That sets up the 5A Regional Final with a familiar opponent, No. 1 Monterey noon Saturday in Wichita Falls.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams with the Lady Plainsmen winning two of the first three meetings.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the 5A State Championship Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.