Texas Tech falls at home to No. 24 TCU 83-82

By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s four-game winning streak was snapped Saturday as they fell at home to TCU 83-82.

Thanks to 24 points from TCU’s Mike Miles who caught fire during the later stages of both halfs.

TCU led the way in the paint, outscoring Texas Tech 52-44 to go along with 13 offensive rebounds.

Four Red Raiders tallied double figures: Fardaws Aimaq with 19, De’Vion Harmon with 18, Kevin Obanor with 17 and Jaylon Tyson with 12.

Texas Tech took the lead with 12 seconds remaining after another De’Vion Harmon tough layup. But JaKobe Coles iced the game with two clutch free throws with 4.3 seconds left as TCU hung on for the win despite blowing a 12 point lead in the final eight minutes.

Leading Scorers

Texas Tech

Fardaws Aimaq - 19 pts | 6 rebs | 2 asts

De’Vion Harmon - 18 pts | 5 rebs | 5 asts

Kevin Obanor - 17 pts | 9 rebs | 1 ast

TCU

Mike Miles - 24 pts | 2 rebs

JaKobe Coles - 15 pts | 5 rebs | 3 asts

Emanuel Miller - 14 pts | 12 rebs | 2 asts

Texas Tech will now head to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday at 8 p.m. before concluding the regular season at home on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

