WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper girls vs. Monterey in basketball playoffs, 12 p.m. Saturday

Watch Playoff High School Basketball Live on KCBD
Watch Playoff High School Basketball Live on KCBD(KCBD Graphic)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s Hoop Madness coverage includes a live webcast of Lubbock-Cooper vs. Monterey girls, set for noon on Saturday, Feb. 25.

You can watch the games right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App.

The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app for streaming devices, including Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and more. Just search KCBD in your app store.

Pete Christy will have highlights from all across the South Plains tonight in Hoop Madness, 10:15 p.m. on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

