WATCH: Lubbock Cooper knocks off Monterey to head to State
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 8 Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates beat No. 1 Monterey 60-52 in the 5A Regional Final in Wichita Falls to advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio.
The Lady Pirates came out on fire, hitting six three-pointers in the first quarter.
Lubbock Cooper led by 8 at the half
Monterey battled back to cut it to two after three quarters.
Peyton North was 11-15 from the floor for 26 points for Lubbock Cooper.
The Lady Pirates (30-6) will play in the State Semifinals next Thursday evening.
Monterey finishes the year 32-4.
