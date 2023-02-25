WATCH: Lubbock Cooper knocks off Monterey to head to State

POSTGAME ﻿LIVE: Pete is in Wichita Falls where Lubbock Cooper has beat Monterey 60-52 in the 5A Regional Final ﻿ The Lady Pirates are going to the State Tournament in San Antonio Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, February 25, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 8 Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates beat No. 1 Monterey 60-52 in the 5A Regional Final in Wichita Falls to advance to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

The Lady Pirates came out on fire, hitting six three-pointers in the first quarter.

Lubbock Cooper led by 8 at the half

Monterey battled back to cut it to two after three quarters.

Peyton North was 11-15 from the floor for 26 points for Lubbock Cooper.

The Lady Pirates (30-6) will play in the State Semifinals next Thursday evening.

Monterey finishes the year 32-4.

