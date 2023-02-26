Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis Daniels walk on Feb. 23, 2023
Jury sentences Hollis Daniels to life in prison
Photos from the aftermath of a police chase that ended with a driver crashing through cars,...
Driver crashes into street sign, fence, parked cars while fleeing from police
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates going to State after 60-52 victory over Monterey.
WATCH: Lubbock Cooper knocks off Monterey to head to State
Police are responding to the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q where a shooting left one person...
1 seriously injured in shooting at Executive Inn on Ave. Q

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand