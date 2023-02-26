First Alert Weather Day for high winds, chance of storms Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extreme winds and a chance for thunderstorms will make Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

On Saturday night, expect lows in the low 40s with some patchy fog possible. On Sunday, winds pick up to 20-25 mph from the south before the passage of a low-pressure system shifts them from the west and cranks up to 30-45 mph with gusts 60-65.

Thanks to all that southerly and westerly flow, highs Sunday warm significantly to the low-to-upper 70s with a few 80s within reach.

7 Day (KCBD)

That low pressure system could bring thunderstorms to the area, mostly focused on the eastern half, though we could see more shift west depending on available moisture and how far the pattern dips south. If storms occur, they could bring hail up to an inch or above, heavy rains, and a very small chance of some quick, isolated tornadoes.

After that, high winds continue through Thursday, though not as severe. Highs dip slightly Monday to the 60s before increasing to the upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday.

