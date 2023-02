Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings for Area Boys 2/25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seventeen boys teams are still battling in the postseason.

Boys Regional Quarterfinals Round

Frenship vs Byron Nelson 6 p.m. Tuesday in Clyde

Monterey vs No. 7 Amarillo 8 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

No. 23 Estacado vs Burkburnett 6 p.m. Tuesday Abilene High

Seminole vs No. 8 Canyon 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at LCU

Dimmitt vs No. 6 Shallowater 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

Brownfield vs No. 5 Childress 7 p.m. Tuesday at Floydada

No. 11 Floydada vs No. 3 Farwell 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dimmitt

No. 18 New Deal vs No. 16 Gruver 6 p.m. Tuesday at Canyon HS

No. 5 New Home vs Christoval 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andrews

Plains vs No. 4 Reagan County 630 p.m. Tuesday at Odessa Permian HS

No. 6 Nazareth vs No. 5 Texline 6 p.m. Monday in Vega

No. 15 Lorenzo vs No. 22 Grady 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lamesa

Silverton vs Happy 7:30 p.m. Tuesday At Canyon High

Whiteface vs No. 2 Jayton 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frenship

