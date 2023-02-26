Local Listings
Lady Raiders fall in Waco, 71-61

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell apart in the 4th quarter as Baylor used a 27-13 run to win 71-61.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell apart in the 4th quarter as Baylor used a 27-13 run to win 71-61.

Texas Tech outscored Baylor 20-6 in the 3rd quarter to lead 48-44 after three. The Bear’s first bucket in the second half came at the 9-minute mark in the 4th quarter.

Texas Tech’s last win against baylor was February 19th, 2011 as Baylor extends the series winning streak to 28 straight games.

The Lady Raiders haven’t won in Waco since the 2003-04 season.

Two players in double figures for the Lady Raiders as Kilah Freelon had 13 points and Jasmine Shavers right behind her with 10.

Texas Tech ended the day shooting 43% from the floor and 2-14 (14%) from the three point line while making 13-25 (52%) of their free throws.

Baylor on the other hand shot 46% from the floor, 4-14 (28.6%) from three and 17-18 (94%) from the free throw line.

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

Kilah Freelon - 13 pts  |  4 rebs  |  3-7 FTs

Jasmine Shavers - 10 pts  |  8 rebs  |  1 stl

Katie Ferrell - 9 pts  |  5 rebs  |  5 asts

Baylor

Caitlin Bickle - 21 pts  |  7 rebs  |  1 ast  |  2-3 3-pt FGs

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs - 12 pts  |  8 rebs

Sarah Andrews - 9 pts  |  1 reb |  3 asts

Texas Tech will now host TCU on Wednesday at 7pm before concluding the regular season at Iowa State on Saturday March 4th.

