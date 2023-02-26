Local Listings
Nazareth girls win Regional to advance to State

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth girls are heading back to the State Tournament after edging Claude 26-24 in the 1A Regional Final at the Texan Dome in Levelland.

Claude led 16-12 at the half in a defensive battle.

Nazareth took an 18-17 lead after three quarters.

Nazareth is heading to the State Tournament for the 31st time.

The Swiftettes will be looking for their 25th State Championship.

Congrats to Head Coach Eric Schilling and Nazareth.

