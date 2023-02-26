State Tournament pairings announced for Lubbock Cooper, Nazareth Girls

Local Listings
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL has released the State Semifinal matchups and times for action at the Alamodome in San Antonio starting Thursday.

Lubbock Cooper is going in Class 5A. Nazareth is going in Class 1A.

The Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates are heading to the State Basketball Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

The No. 8 Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates (30-6) face No. 10 Lamar Fulshear (33-5) 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 5A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

No. 17 Liberty (27-10) vs No. 3 San Antonio Wagner (28-4) face off 7 p.m. Thursday in the other Semifinal

Winners meet 3 p.m. Saturday for the State Title.

The Nazareth Swiftettes are heading to State for the 31st time looking for their 25th State Championship.

The No. 7 Nazareth Swiftettes (29-9) will face No. 2 Neches (32-2) 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1A State Semifinals in San Antonio

No. 1 Huckabay (39-2) faces Irion County (29-8) in other Semifinal 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Winners meet 8:30 a.m. Saturday for State Title.

Good luck to Lubbock Cooper and Nazareth at State.

