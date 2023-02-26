FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch NE part of area, damaging wind threat area-wide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Central Sunday, Feb. 26 for areas northeast of Lubbock. The watch includes Briscoe, Hall, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Dickens and Kings counties and locations northeast.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for areas northeast of Lubbock. Storms are expected to develop next hour or two, then race to the northeast. Greatest concern in our area is damaging wind gusts from storms in excess of 70mph. (National Weather Service)

However, the greater tornado risk lies farther northeast in the watch, outside of our area. We will watch for any rotation with storms that develop today. But the primary concern is damaging wind. This may seem odd, with a tornado watch issued. But from the far eastern Texas Panhandle to Central Oklahoma, there is a significant tornado risk today.

As of 3:45 p.m., showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over the NW South Plains, north of Littlefield. We expect additional storms to develop late afternoon into this evening, as a Pacific cold front arrives from the west. Storms that develop will move very fast to the northeast.

The main concern with any thunderstorm will be very strong wind gusts, in excess of 70mph. The tornado and hail risks are lower.

Strong wind area-wide

While a few of us will see rain and thunderstorms, all of us have already been dealing with the wind; it’s only going to get worse. The fact that it’s been this windy with a south wind shows how potent this storm system is. The wind will shift to the southwest then out of the west in the coming hours. Late afternoon into this evening the sustained wind will increase to 35-50mph with gusts to around 70mph. This is about as strong as the wind gets here. Understand it will be unusually windy, even by West Texas standards.

Also, the wind won’t let up as the sun sets. We expect a continued strong west wind 30-50mph this evening, eventually dropping somewhat to 20-35mph after Midnight.

Expect widespread, thick blowing dust late this afternoon into the evening. These conditions will not only make it difficult for large vehicles, but especially in the country near empty fields, brown-out conditions are possible. Not to be alarmist, but these are the conditions that have lead to deadly vehicle crashes in our area over the years.

