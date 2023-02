LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The No. 1 Trinity Christian boys beat No. 2 Houston St. Episcopal 69-61 to win the TAPPS 4A State Championship on Saturday.

The Lions were at State for the second season in a row after coming up short last year.

Congrats to Head Coach Spencer Sutton and Trinity Christian.

