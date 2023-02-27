City of Lubbock to close Marsha Sharp Fwy. frontage road for repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is shutting down a Marsha Sharp Freeway frontage road to complete repairs to a water main line.

The westbound frontage road between Texas Tech Parkway and Norfolk Avenue will be closed off from traffic, according to a release. The construction is set to begin on Tuesday and to conclude no later than Friday.

The city will be fixing a slow leaking water main.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or to use caution when driving in active work zones.

