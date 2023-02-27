Local Listings
Firefighters battling large grass fire west of Levelland

Firefighters are battling a large grass fire west of Levelland on FM 300 near Kelly Road.
Firefighters are battling a large grass fire west of Levelland on FM 300 near Kelly Road.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are still battling a large grass fires west of Levelland, one of two that overlapped on Sunday night.

The first, on FM 300 near Kelly Road, is now under control. The second is off of FM 1585 and U.S. 385 near Mallet Event Center.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area. There is zero visibility.

Neighbors tell us this second fire was started by downed power lines.

