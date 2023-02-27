Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Brownfield Cubs

By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) - The Brownfield Cubs are the Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

Brownfield is off to a hot start in playoff play. They are now Area Champs after defeating Spearman 64-54 after upsetting Tornillo 61-56 in Bi-District who up to that point had won 18 straight.

Led by a young core, the Cubs will lose only two seniors this season in Brandon Anthony and Jojo Carillo, both of which are putting up major numbers. Third-year head coach Zayne McPherson is happy to be coaching is alma mater as his guys, now in the Regional Quarterfinals, have traveled furthest in the UIL Playoffs since 2018.

Brownfield will be reunited with Childress who beat the Cubs in both non-district meetings throughout the regular season, Childress fresh off of a 69-46 over Brownfield district rival Lamesa.

Brownfield and Childress will play in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Floydada High School.

