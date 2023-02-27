Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sarah

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sarah KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Sarah is easy-going, loves people and walks well on a leash. She loves to be outside and is good with other dogs. Sarah is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mama.

