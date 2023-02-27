Monday morning top stories: Power outages reported across the South Plains
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Power outages across the area
- High winds knocked out power to thousands of customers across the South Plains including here in Lubbock
- Crew are working to repair downed power lines
- Check LP&L outage map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
Crews battle grass fires in Hockely County
- One fire, west of Levelland, burned more than 340 acres and is now 95% contained
- Witnesses say a downed power line sparked one of the fires
- Read more here: Firefighters battle large grass fire west of Levelland
Tornado damages home in Oklahoma
- The storm system that brough high winds to the South Plains spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma
- One tornado damaged dozens of homes in Norman
- Details here: Damaging storms hit Oklahoma and Kansas, causing injuries
US says China may send aid to Russia
- Russia’s president says the west is trying to destroy his county
- The accusation comes as the U.S. warns China not to send weapons and ammunition to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine
- Get the latest developments here: US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war
