Monday morning top stories: Power outages reported across the South Plains

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power outages across the area

Crews battle grass fires in Hockely County

Tornado damages home in Oklahoma

US says China may send aid to Russia

