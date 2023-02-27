Monday morning top stories: Power outages reported across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Power outages across the area

High winds knocked out power to thousands of customers across the South Plains including here in Lubbock

Crew are working to repair downed power lines

Check LP&L outage map here: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/

Crews battle grass fires in Hockely County

One fire, west of Levelland, burned more than 340 acres and is now 95% contained

Witnesses say a downed power line sparked one of the fires

Read more here: Firefighters battle large grass fire west of Levelland

Tornado damages home in Oklahoma

The storm system that brough high winds to the South Plains spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma

One tornado damaged dozens of homes in Norman

Details here: Damaging storms hit Oklahoma and Kansas, causing injuries

US says China may send aid to Russia

Russia’s president says the west is trying to destroy his county

The accusation comes as the U.S. warns China not to send weapons and ammunition to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine

Get the latest developments here: US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war

