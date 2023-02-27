Shallowater ISD elementary school evacuated for gas leak

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater ISD elementary school was evacuated on Monday due to a possible gas leak.

The high winds from Sunday’s storm reportedly damaged several air conditioning units on the roof of the school, causing the leak. The gas was turned off to the building and authorities dismissed the students for the day.

Students who were unable to be picked up from school were taken to another location.

The air conditioning units and gas lines have been repaired, according to a release. School will resume normally on Tuesday.

School officials released the following statement:

A gas leak was identified at the elementary campus this morning due to overturned air conditioning units on the roof from yesterday’s wind storm. Gas was turned off to the entire building and in an abundance of caution, the district believed it best to dismiss our elementary students for the day until the source of the leaks could be repaired. Students who were unable to be picked up were transported to an alternate location in the district.

The air conditioner units and the gas lines have now been repaired, and school will resume as usual tomorrow. Air quality has been tested, and no danger currently exists. Superintendent Dr. Anita Hebert remarked, “As always, the health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. We are extremely proud of the way they, along with our parents and community, responded to the situation. A special thank you goes to our campus staff, maintenance staff, Director of Safety and Transportation, district police officers, and transportation team for their quick response.”

