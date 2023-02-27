Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

State Rep. Carl Tepper leads effort to prohibit Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives

Carl Tepper
Carl Tepper(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In December 2022, State Representative Carl Tepper filed three bills (HB 1006, HB 1033, and HB 1046) to prohibit initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in public institutions of higher education and other governmental entities. Public institutions of higher education in Texas and nationwide operate extensive offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and use public funds to practice woke discrimination, self-segregation, and division.

Inspired by Representative Tepper’s DEI-related legislation, lawmakers in Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia have called for greater transparency into how many taxpayer dollars are spent on DEI initiatives. Many state lawmakers have taken Representative Tepper’s lead and introduced legislation to prohibit DEI in government.

Representative Tepper stated, “I’m pleased to see so many other states follow Texas’ lead, once again. While I strongly believe that public universities should allow a wide variety of debates and opinions, universities should not use taxpayer dollars to inculcate students with negative values.

“Diversity on college campuses is in itself a noble mission, but the practice of reverse discrimination and hostile attacks on contemporary America is counterproductive. Texas public universities have a large minority and international student body; I pray this tradition continues, and I suspect that it will––with or without these offices of questionable mandate. With the exponentially increasing costs of higher education, the State of Texas should cease all wasteful spending on activism that, in practice, exacerbates racial division and disharmony. We are proud Americans and Texans, and public dollars should in no way counter that fundamental viewpoint.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the office of State Rep. Carl Tepper

Most Read

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Feb. 26
FIRST ALERT: Gusty wind through the night, dust settling
Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Firefighters are battling a large grass fire west of Levelland on FM 300 near Kelly Road.
Firefighters battle large grass fire west of Levelland
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
State Tournament pairings announced for Lubbock Cooper, Nazareth Girls
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead

Latest News

Shallowater ISD Logo
Shallowater ISD elementary school evacuated for gas leak
65th annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater
Noon Notebook: 65th annual Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass
Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays