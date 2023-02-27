Still some wind ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds last night and this morning have brought dry air back to West Texas. As such, today will be sunny, windy, and cool.

Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock. Image by Julio Iglesias, KCBD Videography Supervisor (KCBD First Alert)

While cooler than yesterday, temperatures still will peak about five degrees above average for the end of February, with highs in the upper 60s.

While not as windy as yesterday, today still will be windy. The westerly wind generally will be sustained around 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph, especially late this morning and early this afternoon. The wildire danger will remain high -- this is a NO BURN DAY -- and there may be areas low visibility in blowing dust.

Tonight will be mostly fair with a slight breeze. Low temperatures by around sunrise will be in the mid-30s.

The next several days, too, will be mostly sunny and windy. Highs will reach the low 70s tomorrow and the mid-70s Wednesday.

A chance of showers returns Thursday. The chance of measureable rain around Lubbock currently stands at about 20 percent. Data this morning times the showers for the afternoon and evening. As such, temperatures will favor all rain as the precipitation type.

Thursday otherwise will be a partly cloudy, windy, and chilly. Temperatures will only reach the mid- and upper 50s.

Generally sunny and gradually warming weather will follow. The first weekend of March will be dry.

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not this weekend but next. Clocks spring forward one hour at 2 AM Sunday, March 12. At that point 2 AM CST becomes 3 AM CDT. Once again, there is talk in Washington, DC of doing away with the time change. A stop to this silliness would be welcome.

For today, February 27, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the average high 63°. The record low is 10° in 1934 and the record high is 81° set in 1932 (and tied on the date in 2006).

Sunrise today is at 7:18 AM CST, sunset at 6:42 PM CST.

