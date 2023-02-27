UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -This decision comes after eight student-athletes transferred to the school, with one of those violating the league’s rules. The committee held a hearing Monday morning after some new evidence came to light last week. Another coach within the district handed over text messages that confirmed head coach Dion Mitchell had recruited a player from another school.

Mike Motheral with the UIL committee says, “That text states, and I quote from the text, I have a kid you may want to look into and I need your help with him coming to play for me as well. He was a Three A All-State.”

That player was Travon McCaslin. The UIL Executive Committee revoked the rest of his eligibility recently for moving for athletic purposes. During the hearing Monday morning, Lorenzo’s Head Basketball Coach, Dion Mitchell, told the committee he sent the messages as a joke.

“I would say that to coaches that I play against, you know saying hey I need that kid, you need to send him over to Lorenzo,” said Mitchell.

The committee addressed the irony between Mitchell showing interest in a player and that player moving to Lorenzo months later.

James Colbert with the UIL committee says, “It provides to me a pretty compelling argument that there was some recruiting going on here and Coach Mitchell was at the center of it.”

With Mitchell at the center, the committee shifted its focus to assistant coach Stacy Godfrey, who has been a topic of discussion after three players transferred to Lorenzo from Slaton where he previously coached.

“I have known these kids since they were pre-athletics while at Slaton and I have just grown attached to them,” said Godfrey.

Lorenzo ISD superintendent Kayla Morrison vouched for Godfrey saying that she believed the only reason the players followed him was that he was their mentor.

“He is a kind soul, he is a good man, and I never doubted his intentions of bringing those students with him,” said Morrison.

The committee placed Godfrey on two years probation. Dion Mitchell has been suspended from coaching for a year and placed on three years of probation, meaning he can not attend sporting events unless he is watching his sons play.

We have reached out to Lorenzo ISD on whether the district will allow Mitchell to remain in his position as athletic director, but we have not heard back.

