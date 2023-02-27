Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Feb. 26
FIRST ALERT: Gusty wind through the night, dust settling
Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Firefighters are battling a large grass fire west of Levelland on FM 300 near Kelly Road.
Firefighters battle large grass fire west of Levelland
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
State Tournament pairings announced for Lubbock Cooper, Nazareth Girls
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead

Latest News

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Crews restart moving contaminated soil, liquid from site