Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

10 years later: Remembering Maegan Hembree

Hembree has been missing since February 2013 when she was driving her vehicle from her home in Smyer to Lubbock, but she never arrived.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community continues to remember and honor Maegan Hembree after her disappearance 10 years ago.

A candlelight vigil was held last night at the First Assembly of God to remember Hembree. During the ceremony, a video was played to show the impact she had on her friends and family. Tears were seen across the room as Maegan was heard singing in the video.

Lead Pastor Tom Lakey says the candlelight not only represents hope but her light in the 10 years of darkness without her.

“We can only imagine the grief, the sorrow, the pain, sleepless nights, the tears that have been shed,” Lakey said. “As fellow members of Christ, we wrap our arms around you.”

Hembree has been missing since February 2013 when she was driving her vehicle from her home in Smyer to Lubbock, but she never arrived. Officials say Hembree was last seen with Michael Todd Ramsey whom she had reportedly met a few months earlier.

Ramsey was never charged in Hembree’s case, however, he was sentenced in 2018 to 80 years on unrelated charges.

The family continues to ask for prayers and support in the hope of getting justice for Maegan Hembree.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Feb. 26
FIRST ALERT: Gusty wind through the night, dust settling
Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Firefighters are battling a large grass fire west of Levelland on FM 300 near Kelly Road.
Firefighters battle large grass fire west of Levelland
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
State Tournament pairings announced for Lubbock Cooper, Nazareth Girls
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead

Latest News

TTU Centennial statewide tour
TTU Centennial Celebration hits the road
TTU Centennial statewide tour
TTU centennial statewide mobile tour
closer to home
VA receives grant to establish state veterans cemetery in Lubbock
Lubbock getting state veterans cemetery
Lubbock getting state veterans cemetery
Lubbock Police Department
LPD: Traffic shut down on Iola due to crash