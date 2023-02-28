10 years later: Remembering Maegan Hembree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community continues to remember and honor Maegan Hembree after her disappearance 10 years ago.

A candlelight vigil was held last night at the First Assembly of God to remember Hembree. During the ceremony, a video was played to show the impact she had on her friends and family. Tears were seen across the room as Maegan was heard singing in the video.

Lead Pastor Tom Lakey says the candlelight not only represents hope but her light in the 10 years of darkness without her.

“We can only imagine the grief, the sorrow, the pain, sleepless nights, the tears that have been shed,” Lakey said. “As fellow members of Christ, we wrap our arms around you.”

Hembree has been missing since February 2013 when she was driving her vehicle from her home in Smyer to Lubbock, but she never arrived. Officials say Hembree was last seen with Michael Todd Ramsey whom she had reportedly met a few months earlier.

Ramsey was never charged in Hembree’s case, however, he was sentenced in 2018 to 80 years on unrelated charges.

The family continues to ask for prayers and support in the hope of getting justice for Maegan Hembree.

