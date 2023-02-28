27th annual Outback Steak Dinner to benefit Lubbock Boys & Girls Club

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 27th Annual Outback Steak Dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 7th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall beginning at 6:30 PM. The guest speakers for the evening will be Houston Texans Defensive Back Jonathan Owen and former Red Raider Running Back Byron Hanspard. Both of these men will tell their story about how they got to where they are today.

Outback Steakhouse caters this event for us each year and their staff always does a tremendous job preparing steaks for everyone. This dinner is unique because the Boys & Girls Club brings Club 125 members to attend the event and the children sit at the sponsor tables. For many of our members this is the first time they will have had a steak dinner! Boys & Girls Club children are placed at each table so they can tell the adults what they like to do at their Club. All the kids look forward to this event each year!

There will be a live auction with autographed memorabilia and more! There will also be a silent auction with many items to bid on. The 2023 Youth of the Year Ms. Mariah Rodriguez, attends Lubbock High School and is a member of the Talkington Boys & Girls Club. Ms. Rodriguez will be presented with $5,000 in scholarship funds for college from South Plains Electric Coop.

We will also present the Champion For Youth Award to Tom & Antoinette Baker for all their work on behalf of our children. The 2023 Jr. Youth of the Year overall winner is Ms. Jayda Garcia from the Optimist Boys & Girls Club.

Ticket prices are $50 for individuals to attend the dinner. We also offer Corporate Tables at $600.00 for 6 seats. There are other sponsorship opportunities available for corporations. For more information please contact the Administrative Office at 806-792-2880 or our page at bgclubbock.org.>

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.