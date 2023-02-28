Local Listings
41st annual State of the City address to be held Tuesday

Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
Lubbock Skyline (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 41st Annual State of the City Address hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association will be this morning at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Please join us as Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne makes his inaugural address where he will discuss the city’s accomplishments of the previous year, current priorities, and the vision and goals for the community in the year to come.

Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s Website at laamembers.com to buy seats or table sponsorships.

The Lubbock Apartment Association will donate a portion of the proceeds from the State of the City event to a local charity. As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity, and this year Mayor Payne and his wife Heidi selected Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

