City of Lubbock names new libraries director

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock is thrilled to announce Hannah Stewart has accepted the Director of Lubbock Public Libraries position. She is currently the Branch Manager at Groves Library and the Interim Branch Manager at Godeke Library.

Hannah received a Master of Arts in English from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Library and Information Science from Kent State University. Stewart started her library career in the Lubbock Public Library system and recently moved back to Lubbock after serving as the Assistant Director of the Billings Public Library.

Prior to her time in Montana, Hannah held the position as Youth Services Manager with the Yuma County Library District. Stewart brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position and will lead the City’s Libraries into the future.

“Libraries play a vital role in our society by providing equal learning opportunities and resources to patrons from all walks of life,” said Stewart. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the communities of Lubbock in this position and to guide the library system as we work together to meet present needs and provide evolving services in the future.”

Stewart’s first day in her new role is March 1, 2023.

