Finishing what was started, but interrupted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An idea to help strangers handle grief is bringing tears of joy to many all over the world.

Two artistic ladies who love to knit and live on different sides of the country found each other and devised a plan to finish the projects others put aside, due to injury or death. Now, this non-profit called “Loose Ends” has grown so much that today, blankets, pillows, socks, sweaters, and hats are shipped to other crafters around the world to finish all these handmade designs that were started out of love, but interrupted by life.

Masey Kaplan, one of the co-founders of the project, says, “It’s an honor to be asked really. I mean, it’s to be trusted with somebody else’s handwork that way, because when you wear something handmade, somebody loved you or loves you. You know they spent their time doing that for you.”

The project is called Loose Ends.

